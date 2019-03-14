KOWALSKI DENIS J.

Age 63, of South Park, passed away on March 12, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on April 24, 1955. Beloved son to Madeline Kowalski Sanctis and the late Joseph J. Kowalski; loving brother to Lynn (Pete) Jones and Lori (Tony) LaBarbera; caring uncle to Natalie and Alex. Denis graduated with Honors from Miami University with a degree in Biology. He worked and retired from Consol Energy. He loved to fish, and spending time with his German Shorthair dog, Benton. Friends will be received on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at St Germaine Church, 7003 Baptist Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102. Interment will be held at Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Denis's name to the Animal Rescue of your choice. Please sign online register at cieslaktatko.com.