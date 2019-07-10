Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary of the Mount Church
DENISE (BUCHLEITNER) GRAU

DENISE (BUCHLEITNER) GRAU Obituary
GRAU DENISE (BUCHLEITNER)

Age 91, of Bethel Park, formerly of Mt. Washington. On Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Preceded in death by John C. Grau and William Buchleitner; loving mother of William (Jean) and James (Beth) Buchleitner; sister of Evelyn Caparelli and the late  Gladys O'Malley, Lois Diskin and Frank Gracey, Jr.; also survived by four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; loving family and friends. Visitations on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington. (412-381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Friday at 11:30 a.m. www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
