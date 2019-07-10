|
GRAU DENISE (BUCHLEITNER)
Age 91, of Bethel Park, formerly of Mt. Washington. On Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Preceded in death by John C. Grau and William Buchleitner; loving mother of William (Jean) and James (Beth) Buchleitner; sister of Evelyn Caparelli and the late Gladys O'Malley, Lois Diskin and Frank Gracey, Jr.; also survived by four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; loving family and friends. Visitations on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington. (412-381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Friday at 11:30 a.m. www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019