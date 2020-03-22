|
MILLER DENISE L. (HOCKENBERRY)
Age 64, of Plum, passed away at her home on Friday, March 20, 2020. Beloved wife for 46 years of James D. Miller. Loving mother of Sarah (John) Sheeser and Shannon Pratt (fiance Barry Nealer). Proud grandmother of Jonah, Cora, Rilee and Alexa. Sister of David, Tom and Danny Hockenbery and the late Maryann Josebeck. Daughter of the late Lester and Nancy (Sommerelle) Hockenbery. Also survived by nieces and nephews. A celebration of life is being planned for Denise at a later date and will be announced upon completion. Arrangements by MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020