McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Calling hours
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Prayer Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Prayer Service
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Malachy Church
BROOKS DENISE M. (KRIVANEK)

Age 51 of Robinson, passed away June 20th after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family in the home she grew up in. Her spirit will live on in the heart of her daughter, Lauren, the absolute light of her life. Born February 20, 1968, Denise was the daughter of Geraldine and the late James A. Krivanek, Sr. In addition to being survived by her daughter and mother, she is also survived by her brother James A. Krivanek, Jr. (Kris), sisters Becky Krivanek (Mike Frisby), Sandy LaScola (Matt), and Jenny Clegg (Ray). DeeDee had many nephews and a niece she adored, Shawn (Sarah), Jack, Joey, Vivian, Carter, Matthew, and Spencer. She is also survived by her boyfriend Todd Reconnu and his three boys, Danny, Ryan, and Nick. She fought cancer with the same fierceness that she loved her family and friends, as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. Her warm heart, sense of humor, and devotion to her family will carry us through the difficult days ahead. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lauren's educational fund. Family will receive friends on SATURDAY from 6-8 p.m. and SUNDAY from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp., where prayers will be offered MONDAY at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Malachy Church.www.mcdermottfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 22, 2019
