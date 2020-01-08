|
DEVLIN DENISE M.
Age 52, died suddenly December 30, 2019. Beloved friend and wife for 35 years of William Devlin, foster daughter of Andrea Lohmann and the late James Lohmann, sister in law of Carol Florkowski, and best friend of Cindy (Nick) Pastor. A dedicated employee of Chatham University Physicians Assistant program for 12 years. Denise enjoyed the challenges and responsibilities of her position and knew she was making a difference in many lives. Denise brought so much beauty into the world. Whether it be from her wonderful dimpled smile, the twinkle in her eyes, holiday decorations or garden improvements. Denise was always on the move. During the spring and summer, she was frequently seen outside gardening. In the colder months she was constantly remodeling her apartment. Known as the unofficial grounds' keeper of her apartment building, she kept the porch and yard filled with beautiful flowers, plants and shrubs. There were elaborate holiday decorations complete with beautiful lights. Denise would always find a way to make everything a bit more special. Denise was a vegetarian for 30 years and had a kind and gentle heart for all living things and people, but her passion was cats. She volunteered at Foster Cats. Many cats were saved and adopted because of Denise. She never forgot any of them. Denise will be missed by all. She would want everyone to smile as they remember her. Enjoy life each day and don't put plans off until tomorrow. Love is stronger. Memorial visitation to be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. Service to be held at the funeral home at 7:30 p.m. Donations requested to www.fostercat.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020