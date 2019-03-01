Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
DENISE DIXON
DENISE M. (COLLETTO) DIXON

DENISE M. (COLLETTO) DIXON Obituary
DIXON DENISE M. (COLLETTO)

Age 68, of Bloomfield, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Beloved wife of 44 years of Robert L. Dixon; daughter of the late Joseph P. and Gloria (Erard) Colletto, Sr.; loving sister of Gail D. (Carl) Becker and the late Joseph P. "Joey" Colletto, Jr; aunt of Alan and Edward Betus; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Denise enjoyed bingo, cards and her monthly trips to the casino with her sister. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1-7p.m. Funeral Service at the funeral home on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
