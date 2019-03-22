MALVIN DENISE (ROSENFELD)

Of Boca Raton, Florida, formerly of Squirrel Hill, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Dr. Jack Malvin; loving mother of Reid Malvin (Courtney), Brett Malvin, all of New Jersey, and Kari Vissichelli (Christopher) of Pittsburgh; devoted grandmother of Emma Joely and Riley Whitney; sister of the late Sherri Pisarek; daughter of the late Jack and Rose Rosenfeld; also survived by nieces and nephews. Denise was a dedicated teacher for the Pittsburgh Public Schools, and will be remembered for her unwavering love and devotion to her family. She will be sorely missed by everyone that knew her. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 12 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services, (11 a.m.-12 p.m.). Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions may be made to , 707 Grant Street, #3700, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. www.schugar.com