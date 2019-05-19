Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waid-Coleman Funeral Home Inc
12422 Conneaut Lake Rd
Conneaut Lake, PA 16316
(814) 382-3646
Resources
More Obituaries for DENISE THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENISE P. THOMAS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DENISE P. THOMAS Obituary
THOMAS DENISE P.

Age 61, of Conneaut Lake, died at home, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was born January 12, 1958 in Rochester, PA; a daughter of Dennis and Mary Ann Stack Cronin. She married Dr. Walter M. Thomas on May 5, 1983, he survives. She was a graduate of Quigley High School in Baden, PA and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Carlow University in Pittsburgh. She worked at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh for several years, first on a floor, then as a charge nurse, and then in oncology nursing. After she and her family moved to Conneaut Lake, she continued in oncology nursing in Meadville with Dr. Joanne Dragun. In 2004, she and her husband purchased and operate the Just Sleep Motel in Conneaut Lake. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking and always enjoyed family and friends gathering at her house. She also enjoyed traveling to the Outer Banks especially during the off-season when it was quieter. She had a passionate love for her children and grandson and loved the family times together. In addition to her husband Walter of 36 years, she is survived by her three children, Kevin P. Thomas (Korrin) of Conneaut Lake, Meghan Thomas of Glasgow, Scotland and Ryan C. Thomas of Conneaut Lake; a grandson, Kevin Thomas, Jr.; her mother, Mary Ann Cronin of Moon Twp.; two sisters, Kathy Smith (Tim) of Monaca and Becky Devey (Jim) of Moon Twp.; three brothers, Tim Cronin (Debbie) of Aurora, OH, David Cronin (Patty) of Leesburg, VA and Danny Cronin (Michelle) of Monaca and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Cronin. Calling hours will be Sunday, May 19th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WAID-COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 12422 Conneaut Lake Road, Conneaut Lake. The funeral service will be Monday, May 20th at 10 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 870 Diamond Park, Meadville with Rev. Rebecca Lash, Vicar, officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidcolemanfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now