THOMAS DENISE P.

Age 61, of Conneaut Lake, died at home, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was born January 12, 1958 in Rochester, PA; a daughter of Dennis and Mary Ann Stack Cronin. She married Dr. Walter M. Thomas on May 5, 1983, he survives. She was a graduate of Quigley High School in Baden, PA and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Carlow University in Pittsburgh. She worked at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh for several years, first on a floor, then as a charge nurse, and then in oncology nursing. After she and her family moved to Conneaut Lake, she continued in oncology nursing in Meadville with Dr. Joanne Dragun. In 2004, she and her husband purchased and operate the Just Sleep Motel in Conneaut Lake. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking and always enjoyed family and friends gathering at her house. She also enjoyed traveling to the Outer Banks especially during the off-season when it was quieter. She had a passionate love for her children and grandson and loved the family times together. In addition to her husband Walter of 36 years, she is survived by her three children, Kevin P. Thomas (Korrin) of Conneaut Lake, Meghan Thomas of Glasgow, Scotland and Ryan C. Thomas of Conneaut Lake; a grandson, Kevin Thomas, Jr.; her mother, Mary Ann Cronin of Moon Twp.; two sisters, Kathy Smith (Tim) of Monaca and Becky Devey (Jim) of Moon Twp.; three brothers, Tim Cronin (Debbie) of Aurora, OH, David Cronin (Patty) of Leesburg, VA and Danny Cronin (Michelle) of Monaca and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Cronin. Calling hours will be Sunday, May 19th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WAID-COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 12422 Conneaut Lake Road, Conneaut Lake. The funeral service will be Monday, May 20th at 10 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 870 Diamond Park, Meadville with Rev. Rebecca Lash, Vicar, officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidcolemanfh.com