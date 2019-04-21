Home

POWERED BY

Services
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for DENISE SMILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENISE (BETHLEHEM) SMILEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DENISE (BETHLEHEM) SMILEY Obituary
SMILEY DENISE (BETHLEHEM)

Age 57, of Economy Borough,  on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Denise was a gracious lady of quiet wit and gentle humor who loved reading, animals, and horticulture. It was always a pleasure to be around her. Beloved and loving wife of Mark Smiley. She was the daughter of  Marlene (Swidorsky) Bethlehem and  the late Andrew "Corky" Bethlehem; sister of Andrea (John) Dreves and Cheryl Vinski; aunt of Johnny and Shannon Dreves and Jami, Danielle and Lexi Vinski. Denise will be sadly missed by her family, the Smiley and Yund families and friends. In harmony with her wishes, there will be no viewing or public service. Condolences may be sent to GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, 10418 Perry Highway, Wexford, PA 15090, attention Smiley Family.  Memorials in her name may be sent to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Broadhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now