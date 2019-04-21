SMILEY DENISE (BETHLEHEM)

Age 57, of Economy Borough, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Denise was a gracious lady of quiet wit and gentle humor who loved reading, animals, and horticulture. It was always a pleasure to be around her. Beloved and loving wife of Mark Smiley. She was the daughter of Marlene (Swidorsky) Bethlehem and the late Andrew "Corky" Bethlehem; sister of Andrea (John) Dreves and Cheryl Vinski; aunt of Johnny and Shannon Dreves and Jami, Danielle and Lexi Vinski. Denise will be sadly missed by her family, the Smiley and Yund families and friends. In harmony with her wishes, there will be no viewing or public service. Condolences may be sent to GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, 10418 Perry Highway, Wexford, PA 15090, attention Smiley Family. Memorials in her name may be sent to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Broadhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001.