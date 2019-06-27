Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
More Obituaries for DENISE KULESIK
DENISE T. KULESIK


1937 - 2019
DENISE T. KULESIK Obituary
KULESIK DENISE T.

Age 81, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, of South Park, formerly of Carrick. Beloved wife of the late Louis Kulesik; loving mother of Denise L. and Pete (Barbara) Kulesik; proud grandmother of Hannah (J.J.) Mueller and Trina (Cody Wright) Kulesik; great-grandmother of Addyson; sister of Priscilla (Pat) Marasco; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.  Denise was a longtime and well-known employee of the Duquesne Club. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of her memorial blessing service at 1:00 p.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019
