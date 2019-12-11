|
|
EBERZ, M.D. DENNIS A.
Age 72, of Mt. Lebanon, born December 5, 1947, the son of the late Joseph and Josephine Eberz, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Franci (Mary Frances); son, Patrick Eberz; and daughter, Janie Albright (Zach). Dennis, a graduate of Wheeling Jesuit University and the University of Pittsburgh Medical School, was a well-respected cardiologist who practiced at Mercy Hospital for many years. He was a devoted doctor and was loved by his patients. Dennis was a huge fan of Pittsburgh's professional sports teams as well as a huge Pitt fan. Friends welcome THURSDAY, 4-7 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial, 9:30 a.m. FRIDAY in St. Paul of the Cross Parish at St. Anne's Church, 400 Hoodridge Dr., Pgh., PA 15234. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the South Hills Interfaith Movement.
www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019