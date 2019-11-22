|
CAPUTO DENNIS C.
Dennis C. Caputo, age 62, of Braddock, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Son of the late Charles and Barbara (Ferlan) Caputo; dear brother of Victoria DiGuilio, Chuck (Cheri) Caputo and the late Charlene Pawlik; also nieces and nephews. Dennis was the owner of Caputo Heating and Cooling. Family and friends will be received at the ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME, INC, Brinton Road and Fourth St., Braddock Hills, PA. 15221 (412) 271-3430 on SATURDAY ONLY 2-5 p.m. (No visitation on Sunday). Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Madonna del Castello Church on MONDAY at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Braddock Cemetery. www.karishfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019