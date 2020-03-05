DEMICHELI DENNIS

Of Penn Hills, formerly of Bridgeville, on March 3, 2020, his 68th birthday. Dennis went to be with his parents, Deno and Florence (Harpster) Demicheli; and baby sister, Cathy. He is survived by his brother, Ron (Paula) Demicheli; sister, Joan (Joe) Cusick; nephew, Nicholas (Samantha) Demicheli; and great-niece, Sabrina Demicheli. Dennis loved his Pittsburgh Pirates, professional wrestling and going out to eat. Despite of all his disabilities, his love of life was an inspiration to all who knew and loved him. He made us all better people. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Living and Support Services, 1400 South Braddock Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com