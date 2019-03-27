DUTZMAN DENNIS "LADDIE"

Age 87, of Plum Boro, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born on January 1, 1932 to the late Carl and Elizabeth (Petrosky) Dutzman of Windber, PA. Beloved husband of 64 years to Sally (Aldstadt) Dutzman; dearly loved father of Susan (Michael) Palladino, Dennis D. Dutzman, Diane (Robert) McElroy and the late Richard Dutzman; adoring grandfather of Kylie, Elizabeth, Brent, Emily and Molly; great-grandfather of Madelyn, Lucy, K.J. and Emelia; brother of Carl, Jr., Albert, Johnny and the late Lisa, Jolan, Margaret, Bob, Dolly, Ron and Billy. Dennis was a US Army Sgt. during the Korean War and an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Murrysville. He had a lifelong love for his family, gardening, was an avid bowler, and had a wonderful singing voice. He will be missed by his dog Autumn. Friends will be received, Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Thursday 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.