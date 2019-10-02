|
DAVIS DENNIS EDWARD
Age 74, of Scott Twp., died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, with his family by his side, after 20 years of medical challenges. Beloved father of Donna (Ed) Stack and Darren (Lisa) Davis. Loving grandfather of Ryan Burnett and Nathaniel Davis. Brother of Larry (Kim) Davis. Ex wife and caregiver, Deanne Snyder. Longtime companion of Marcella Thompson. Dennis always loved working from his first job at Patterson Equipment to his retirement as Parts Manager at Rohrich Toyota. He loved golfing, bowling and was a member of the Beadling Club. Dennis spent 6 years in the National Guard. He also loved spending time with close friends as they formed their own Lunch Club, naming it the "ROMEO" group, standing for Retired Old Men Eating Out. Friends welcome Friday 1-4 and 6 until time of service at 8:00 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220 (412-563-2800). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to COTA (Children's Organ Transplant Association) at www.cota.org. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019