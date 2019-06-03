Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS PHARES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS GUY PHARES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DENNIS GUY PHARES Obituary
PHARES DENNIS GUY

Age 66, of Munhall, on June 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen (Kolton); loving father of Paul B. of Munhall, whom he loved spending time with; brother of Bonnie Bowlen of Munhall, Carl G. of Baldwin, Ronald B. of Glassport, Chuck W. of West Mifflin and the late Kathleen "Kitty" Reina; also many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Vivian (Songer) Phares. Dennis was a former steelworker with U.S. Steel and an employee for Pittsburgh Asphalt, a U.S. Army veteran, member of Munhall/Whitaker VFW Post 6673, American Legion Post 443 and Trautman Little League Baseball. Friends received on Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m.. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394 where a Funeral Service will be on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors. Please share your condolences and memories at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now