PHARES DENNIS GUY

Age 66, of Munhall, on June 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen (Kolton); loving father of Paul B. of Munhall, whom he loved spending time with; brother of Bonnie Bowlen of Munhall, Carl G. of Baldwin, Ronald B. of Glassport, Chuck W. of West Mifflin and the late Kathleen "Kitty" Reina; also many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Vivian (Songer) Phares. Dennis was a former steelworker with U.S. Steel and an employee for Pittsburgh Asphalt, a U.S. Army veteran, member of Munhall/Whitaker VFW Post 6673, American Legion Post 443 and Trautman Little League Baseball. Friends received on Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m.. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394 where a Funeral Service will be on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors. Please share your condolences and memories at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.