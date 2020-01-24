Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
HAMOVITZ DENNIS H.

Unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Beloved son of Inge Hamovitz and the late Neil Hamovitz; brother of Susan Hardesty, Judith Hamovitz and Arnold (Christine) Hamovitz; uncle of Jenn (Jimmy) Gales, Alexis Hardesty, Jameson and Mollie Gilbert; longtime friend to Karen Stein. Dennis loves to make people laugh. Dennis operated his own plumbing business. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (12 noon - 1 pm). Interment Cneseth Israel Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Tree of Life/ Or L'Simcha Congregation, 5898 Wilkins Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217.  www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
