HAMOVITZ DENNIS H.
Unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Beloved son of Inge Hamovitz and the late Neil Hamovitz; brother of Susan Hardesty, Judith Hamovitz and Arnold (Christine) Hamovitz; uncle of Jenn (Jimmy) Gales, Alexis Hardesty, Jameson and Mollie Gilbert; longtime friend to Karen Stein. Dennis loves to make people laugh. Dennis operated his own plumbing business. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (12 noon - 1 pm). Interment Cneseth Israel Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Tree of Life/ Or L'Simcha Congregation, 5898 Wilkins Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020