John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227

DENNIS HOMER Obituary
HOMER DENNIS

Age 79, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, of Brookline. Husband of the late Lorraine Homer; father of Johnna (Marty) Devine, Ashley (Carl) Morosetti and Denise (Ryan) Donovan; grandfather of Marty, Ella, Evan, Adiya, Lydia, Alec and Luca; son of the late Andy Homer and Althea Homer Gemmell; brother of Kathy (Lee) Fascetti, Patty (the late Dave) Hartner and the late Noreen Pfister.  Also survived by his extended family and many friends.  Friends and family will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.  Funeral services will be held privately.  If desired, family suggests contributions to Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
