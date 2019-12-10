Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
8:00 PM
DENNIS J. LYNN Obituary
LYNN DENNIS J.

Age 79, after a brief illness on Sunday, December 8, 2019, of Baldwin Boro. Loving husband of 52 years to Lois A. (Keppel); beloved father of Jeffrey (Cathy) Lynn; proud grandfather of Trevor and Connor Lynn. Denny will be remembered fondly by the many friends he worked and volunteered with throughout his lifetime. A registered master plumber, he spent his career at Allegheny County until his retirement. Denny was also a volunteer firefighter at Option Volunteer Fire Department and Baldwin No. 1 Fire Department where he was a lifetime member. For 12 years, he served as a council member of Baldwin Borough. He was also a longtime member of the Allegheny County Borough's Association, where he served as president and director, and was named its Man of the Year, 1993. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6 until the time of Blessing Service at 8 p.m. Interment will be private. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -