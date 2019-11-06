|
|
MALESKY DENNIS J.
Age 56, of Greentree, formerly of Beechview, on Monday, November 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Kimberly (Fink) Malesky. Loving father of Jason and Jacob Malesky. Brother of Judith (late Randy) LeMasters, Cheryl (Mike) Grec, Philip (Angie) Malesky and the late Phyllis (Dan; still surviving) Yost. Son of the late Philip and Violet Malesky. Son-in-law of Ronald and Dolores Bramhall and Edgar and Pamela Fink. Brother-in-law of Edgar Fink. Uncle of Dylan Fink. Denny will be sadly missed by many other nieces, nephews and friends. Friends received 5-8 p.m. on Thursday and 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Ave., Pgh., PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret of Scotland Parish. Burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visit us at: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019