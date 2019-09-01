Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Kilian Church
7076 Franklin Rd
Cranberry Twp, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kilian Church
7076 Franklin Rd
Cranberry Twp, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS WEIGAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS J. WEIGAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENNIS J. WEIGAND Obituary
WEIGAND DENNIS J.

Age 53, of Cranberry Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was the beloved son of Joanne (Kenna) and the late Clifford Weigand, Sr.; loving brother of Clifford Weigand, Jr.; proud uncle of CJ, Sara, and Kevin Weigand; also survived by loving relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Dennis was a 1985 graduate of North Catholic High School. He then received his bachelors degree from LaRoche College. Dennis was a longtime employee of Herman J. Heyl florist. He was an avid photographer and nature enthusiast. Dennis especially enjoyed watching his niece and nephews participate in all of their sports. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Mt. Tabor Benedictines, 150 Mt. Tabor Rd., Martin, KY 41649 or Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15090. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME of CRANBERRY.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENNIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
Download Now