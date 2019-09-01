|
WEIGAND DENNIS J.
Age 53, of Cranberry Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was the beloved son of Joanne (Kenna) and the late Clifford Weigand, Sr.; loving brother of Clifford Weigand, Jr.; proud uncle of CJ, Sara, and Kevin Weigand; also survived by loving relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Dennis was a 1985 graduate of North Catholic High School. He then received his bachelors degree from LaRoche College. Dennis was a longtime employee of Herman J. Heyl florist. He was an avid photographer and nature enthusiast. Dennis especially enjoyed watching his niece and nephews participate in all of their sports. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Mt. Tabor Benedictines, 150 Mt. Tabor Rd., Martin, KY 41649 or Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15090. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME of CRANBERRY.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019