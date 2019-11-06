Home

David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
David J. Henney Funeral Home
South Park, PA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
David J. Henney Funeral Home
South Park, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
South Park, PA
View Map
DENNIS JAMES "JIM" LANE

DENNIS JAMES "JIM" LANE Obituary
LANE DENNIS JAMES "JIM"

Of South Park, suddenly at home, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, age 79. Beloved husband for over 60 years of Joan E. (Hinkofer) Lane; loving father of Lori Lane (Bob Tumolo), James (Julie), Scott (Brenda) and Tracy Cheberenchick (Steve); brother of Mary Ellen Brosick (Nick) and the late Thomas Lane; grandfather of Lane Leppo (Jamie), Andrew Lee, Lauren Leppo, Cameron Lane, Chase Lane, Aden Cheberenchick and Daniel Ryan. Jim was a member of the South Park Historical Society and Brotherhood of Railroad Engineers. Visitation Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church. Contributions may be made to the South Park Historical Society. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
