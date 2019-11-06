|
LANE DENNIS JAMES "JIM"
Of South Park, suddenly at home, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, age 79. Beloved husband for over 60 years of Joan E. (Hinkofer) Lane; loving father of Lori Lane (Bob Tumolo), James (Julie), Scott (Brenda) and Tracy Cheberenchick (Steve); brother of Mary Ellen Brosick (Nick) and the late Thomas Lane; grandfather of Lane Leppo (Jamie), Andrew Lee, Lauren Leppo, Cameron Lane, Chase Lane, Aden Cheberenchick and Daniel Ryan. Jim was a member of the South Park Historical Society and Brotherhood of Railroad Engineers. Visitation Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church. Contributions may be made to the South Park Historical Society. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019