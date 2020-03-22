PROUD DENNIS "DENNY" K.
Age 61, a lifelong resident of Munhall, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020, at home surrounded with love by his wife of 33 years, Sandra "Sandy" (Buzinka) Proud, and daughter, Mandy Proud. Denny is also survived by parents, Keith and Evelyn (Roth) Proud; mother-in-law, Joan (the late Edward) Buzinka; in-laws, Dawna and Tom Douglass; nieces and nephews, Tess, Tara, Trish, Tracey, Tyler, Calle, and Gannon; and sister, Kathy Proud. He was a lifelong member of Munhall Volunteer Fire Department #3, and worked as an Electrician for the Allegheny County Housing Authority. Due to the current "COVID-19" situation, the funeral service will be held at a future date to be determined. Private services entrusted to the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com