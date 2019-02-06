Home

Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
a blessing service at Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA
View Map
DENNIS L. DOWNEY Obituary
DOWNEY DENNIS L.

Age 77, of Apollo, PA. on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rose Marie Downey; father of Tom (Darlene), George (Maria), Lee (Cheryl) and Peggy Downey; grandfather of Anthony, Dennis, Christopher, Lee Jr., Rachel, Madeline, Katie and Alexander; five great-grandchildren; brother of Janice Berda, Claire Sullivan, and Doreen Downey; also survived by nieces and nephews. Dennis was a career serviceman in the U.S. Air Force having served as a Master Sergeant, and had served during the Vietnam War. He was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He spent many winters in Florida with his many retired friends, and loved the outdoors especially camping and fishing. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, (412-372-2100), and where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019. Interment will be held at a later date at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org


www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019
