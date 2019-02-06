DOWNEY DENNIS L.

Age 77, of Apollo, PA. on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rose Marie Downey; father of Tom (Darlene), George (Maria), Lee (Cheryl) and Peggy Downey; grandfather of Anthony, Dennis, Christopher, Lee Jr., Rachel, Madeline, Katie and Alexander; five great-grandchildren; brother of Janice Berda, Claire Sullivan, and Doreen Downey; also survived by nieces and nephews. Dennis was a career serviceman in the U.S. Air Force having served as a Master Sergeant, and had served during the Vietnam War. He was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He spent many winters in Florida with his many retired friends, and loved the outdoors especially camping and fishing. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, (412-372-2100), and where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019. Interment will be held at a later date at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org

