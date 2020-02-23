Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS GROVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS L. GROVES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENNIS L. GROVES Obituary
GROVES DENNIS L.

Age 63, beloved husband of 41 years to Deborah McDeavitt, died Thursday, February 20, 2020. Born in Butler, PA, he was a son of Alice E. Groves and the late Archie L. Groves. He was a graduate of Hampton High School and the University of Pittsburgh and a member of Delta Sigma Phi. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and softball. Survivors other than his wife and mother are two sons, Christopher (BreAnna) Groves and Jonathan Groves; one daughter, Ashley (Michael) Jent; two sisters, Lorraine (Mark) Hergenreder and Karen (Larry) Hayward; and four grandchildren, Theodore and Reid Groves and Mackenzie and Taylor Jent. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at KERR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME-Main St. Entombment will follow at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENNIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -