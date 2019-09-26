Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Cathedral
210 Greentree Road
Munhall, PA
Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
the Parastas Service
St. John the Baptist Cathedral, 210 Greentree Road
Munhall, PA
Liturgy
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Cathedral
210 Greentree Road
Munhall, PA
VERY REV ARCHPRIEST DENNIS M. BOGDA


1941 - 2019
VERY REV ARCHPRIEST DENNIS M. BOGDA Obituary
BOGDA VERY REVEREND ARCHPRIEST DENNIS M.

Of Munhall, On September 21, 2019, age 78. It is with Great Thankfulness that the servant of God, the Archpriest Dennis Bogda has returned to his Heavenly Father whole and renewed. He fought and conquered multiple illnesses due to his strong spirit and desire to serve in the Priesthood of Christ. He was a wonderful witness of the suffering of Christ. Archpriest Dennis Bogda served in Byzantine Catholic Parishes in Euclid, OH, Brownsville, PA, Duquesne, PA, Monroeville, PA, Youngstown, OH, Lyndora, PA and St. John the Baptist Cathedral, Munhall, PA. Survivors include his sister, Elaine Bogda and cousins. Preceded in death by parents, Michael and Mary Bogda; sister, Mary Ann Bogda; uncles, Rev. Michael Kushner and John Bogda; and grandparents, Andrew and Anna Kushner and John and Ann Bogda. Remember him in prayer as he enters the Newness of Life. In whatsoever he has labored in this world for the sake of Jesus Christ, may he receive an abundant reward as promised by the Scriptures. Friends received Sunday, September 29, 2019 in St. John the Baptist Cathedral, 210 Greentree Road, Munhall, PA from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at which time the Parastas Service for a Priest will be celebrated. All are welcome to the Funeral Liturgy which will be celebrated in St. John the Baptist Cathedral Monday, September 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Most Rev. Metropolitan Archbishop William C. Skurla as celebrant. Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Munhall. He will be laid to rest at the Cross along with the other priestly vocations from his home parish of St. John the Baptist Cathedral. Funeral luncheon to follow at the St. John Cathedral Center. The family requests no flowers please.  Funeral arrangements entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Munhall. www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
