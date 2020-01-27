Home

Age 67, of McKees Rocks, passed on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Father of Tracy Kortz; brother of George Sauers (Elaine), Susan Flowers (Bob), John Gongloff (Kathy), Patricia Seals (Joe) and the late Jody Sauers; son of the late Rosemary and John Gongloff; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks on TUESDAY from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Dennis served with the US Army during the Vietnam War. www.mcdermottfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020
