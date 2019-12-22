Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS LAWRENCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS MICHAEL LAWRENCE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENNIS MICHAEL LAWRENCE Obituary
LAWRENCE DENNIS MICHAEL

Age 75, of Carnegie, on Thursday, December 19, 2019.  Beloved husband of Shirley Ann (Camarillo) Lawrence; son of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Multunas)  Lawrence; loving father of Dennis M. (Melissa) Lawrence, Richard F. (Maureen) Lawrence, Michael J. (Jessica) Lawrence and Crystal L. (Wesley) Davis; brother of Maryann Thomas; grandfather of Lindsey, D.J., Peyton, Dylan, Michael, Ava, Devin, Alyssa, Paige, and Myla.  Friends welcome THURSDAY, 2-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. FRIDAY in the funeral home. 


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENNIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now