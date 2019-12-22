|
|
LAWRENCE DENNIS MICHAEL
Age 75, of Carnegie, on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Shirley Ann (Camarillo) Lawrence; son of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Multunas) Lawrence; loving father of Dennis M. (Melissa) Lawrence, Richard F. (Maureen) Lawrence, Michael J. (Jessica) Lawrence and Crystal L. (Wesley) Davis; brother of Maryann Thomas; grandfather of Lindsey, D.J., Peyton, Dylan, Michael, Ava, Devin, Alyssa, Paige, and Myla. Friends welcome THURSDAY, 2-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. FRIDAY in the funeral home.
www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019