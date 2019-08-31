|
RODGERS DENNIS MICHAEL
October 31, 1966 - August 23, 2019. Dennis M. Rodgers of Pittsburgh, PA passed away suddenly on August 23rd, 2019 at the age of 52. Beloved son of Justine Hladycz and the late John Rodgers. Brother to Debbie Messmer, John Rodgers, Patrick Rodgers, Edward Rodgers, Tammy Metz, and Russell Rodgers. Father of three sons and a daughter. Uncle to Jerry Whitling, Nerrisa Parson, Michael Fedorka, Lauren Fleming, Jeremy Metz, Patrick Rodgers, Jr., Kelan Rodgers, Harper Rodgers, Lana Rodgers, and Sarah Rodgers. Great-uncle of seven. The Family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and deep gratitude for all expressions of sympathy and acts of kindness shown during this time of bereavement. Family will receive friends at Clinton Wesleyan Church on Saturday, September 7th at 11 a.m. Service given by Pastor Ted Chapman.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019