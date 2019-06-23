Home

DENNIS NODD Sr.


DENNIS NODD Sr. Obituary
NODD, SR. DENNIS

Of West Mifflin, on June 19th, 2019, age 72. Son of Mildred Joan (Pochatco) and the late George Nodd. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Pastor) and Julia Nodd; father of Kimberly Tinta, Cynthia (Mike) Wallace, Dennis Nodd, Jr. and Colleen Radaci; grandfather of Julia Nelson, Ayden, Tyler and Gabrielle Wallace, Devon and Dillon Nodd and Abigail and Kylee Radaci. Dennis is also survived by his beloved pups. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall Monday 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Where a Firefighters service will be held at 7 p.m. Blessing service will be held Tuesday 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Along with proudly serving his country in the US Navy, Dennis was a retired firefighter for Homeville Fire Department and was also the founder of the West Mifflin Girls Softball Association. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . www.cancer.org www.savolskisfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
