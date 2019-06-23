NODD, SR. DENNIS

Of West Mifflin, on June 19th, 2019, age 72. Son of Mildred Joan (Pochatco) and the late George Nodd. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Pastor) and Julia Nodd; father of Kimberly Tinta, Cynthia (Mike) Wallace, Dennis Nodd, Jr. and Colleen Radaci; grandfather of Julia Nelson, Ayden, Tyler and Gabrielle Wallace, Devon and Dillon Nodd and Abigail and Kylee Radaci. Dennis is also survived by his beloved pups. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall Monday 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Where a Firefighters service will be held at 7 p.m. Blessing service will be held Tuesday 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Along with proudly serving his country in the US Navy, Dennis was a retired firefighter for Homeville Fire Department and was also the founder of the West Mifflin Girls Softball Association. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . www.cancer.org www.savolskisfuneralhome.com