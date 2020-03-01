|
|
MURPHY DENNIS PATRICK
Dennis Patrick Murphy, 65, of Barboursville, WV, passed away on February 28, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, WV. Dennis was born December 25, 1954 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he was raised in Pittsburgh, PA and spent most of his adult life in Huntington, WV. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Dolores "Dee" Murphy; his parents, Daniel and Joyce Murphy; three sons, Matthew Eric Murphy (April), Daniel Patrick Murphy (Brooke) and Justin Michael Murphy (Anna); four grandchildren, Briana Murphy, Maddy Murphy, Eleanor Murphy, Fiona Murphy; five sisters, Katherine Gross (Steve), Meghan Porco (Tony), Christine Schramm (Dave), Maureen Lucas, Molly Murphy; three brothers, John Murphy (Rose), Bernard Murphy and Terry Murphy. Dennis was preceded in death by a brother, James Murphy, a grandson Daniel Patrick Murphy, a special brother-in-law Samuel Higgins. The only thing he loved more than the Pittsburgh Pirates was his grandchildren and family. A Memorial Service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 311 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Inurnment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 2900 Washington Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317. KLINGEL-CARPENTER MORTUARY is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to the American Diabetes Association. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020