Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary
328 6TH AVE
Huntington, WV 25701
(304) 525-8121
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
311 Washington Road
Pittsburgh, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS PATRICK MURPHY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENNIS PATRICK MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY DENNIS PATRICK

Dennis Patrick Murphy, 65, of Barboursville, WV, passed away on February 28, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, WV. Dennis was born December 25, 1954 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he was raised in Pittsburgh, PA and spent most of his adult life in Huntington, WV. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Dolores "Dee" Murphy; his parents, Daniel and Joyce Murphy; three sons, Matthew Eric Murphy (April), Daniel Patrick Murphy (Brooke) and Justin Michael Murphy (Anna); four grandchildren, Briana Murphy, Maddy Murphy, Eleanor Murphy, Fiona Murphy; five sisters, Katherine Gross (Steve), Meghan Porco (Tony), Christine Schramm (Dave), Maureen Lucas, Molly Murphy; three brothers, John Murphy (Rose), Bernard Murphy and Terry Murphy. Dennis was preceded in death by a brother, James Murphy, a grandson Daniel Patrick Murphy, a special brother-in-law Samuel Higgins. The only thing he loved more than the Pittsburgh Pirates was his grandchildren and family. A Memorial Service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 311 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Inurnment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 2900 Washington Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317. KLINGEL-CARPENTER MORTUARY is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to the American Diabetes Association. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENNIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -