Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS BUDDENHAGEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS PAUL BUDDENHAGEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENNIS PAUL BUDDENHAGEN Obituary
BUDDENHAGEN DENNIS PAUL

Of Washington, PA, formerly of North Braddock, age 56, on Friday, December 20, 2019. Beloved son of Lorraine and the late Joseph Cinciripini. Loving father of Joe (Ashley) Buddenhagen, Jennifer (Matt) Daniels and Dennis Buddenhagen. Cherished grandfather of Juelene, Dylan and Brylee. Dear brother of Debe (Brad) Deshaies, Joseph (Lisa) Cinciripini, Jr and Beth Ann Cinciripini. Also survived by nieces, nephews, Danielle Morgan and family. Den inherited his passions in life from his father Joe, which was one of the reasons he became an owner operator of Aamco transmission in Washington, PA for over 25 years. He had a passion and love for dirt bikes, street bikes, model trains, RC cars and lots of great music; like Rush and many other great bands. Most important in life was Den's family. He cherished his family and was always a hero to his children. They will miss his sense of humor, his mentoring, his great smile and how he lived life to the fullest. Friends welcome Thursday and Friday 2-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENNIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -