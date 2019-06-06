Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Age 55, of Monroeville, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Husband of Lohra Wilson; father of Rebecca (Scott) Jochems, Nicholas (Kelsie) Jeunelot, Ryan Pitt and Edward Jeunelot; grandfather of Skyler, Madison, Colton, Freya and Atlas; also his four dogs. Dennis was a former firefighter with Penn Hills # 6 and # 5 and retired corrections officer of SCI Pittsburgh (Western Penn). Friends received Friday 4-7 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 6, 2019
