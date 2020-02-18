|
|
NARCISI DENNIS RALPH
Age 77, of West Deer Twp., on Feb. 16, 2020. Husband of Sara Jane David Narcisi; father of Randall David Narcisi and Anthony Dennis Narcisi (Megan Mihalcin); grandfather of Anthony Campbell, Alessandra Ann and Christian Randall Narcisi; brother of the late Patricia Ann Narcisi. Dennis was one of the owners of Narcisi Winery. Visitation Thurs. 2-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Fri. 11 a.m. at Parkwood Presbyterian Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Memorials suggested the Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Please visit us at www.neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020