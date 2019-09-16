|
LAKE DENNIS S.
Age 56, of Penn Hills, passed away at his home on Saturday evening, September 14, 2019. Beloved son of the late Stephen and Mary Ann (Zamborsky) Lake; loving father of Leah C. Lake, Ryan Padrick, and Amanda Padrick; brother of Susan Yuhanjak, Sandra Pajewski, Annabelle McLaughlin, Shawn McLaughlin, and the late James Yuhanjak. He is also survived by his cat "companion," Christopher. Dennis was employed by Penn Hills School District as a cafeteria employee and as a fork lift operator at Daily's Juice. Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Services and interment will be private for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019