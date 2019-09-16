Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS LAKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS S. LAKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENNIS S. LAKE Obituary
LAKE DENNIS S.

Age 56, of Penn Hills, passed away at his home on Saturday evening, September 14, 2019. Beloved son of the late Stephen and Mary Ann (Zamborsky) Lake; loving father of Leah C. Lake, Ryan Padrick, and Amanda Padrick; brother of Susan Yuhanjak, Sandra Pajewski, Annabelle McLaughlin, Shawn McLaughlin, and the late James Yuhanjak. He is also survived by his cat "companion," Christopher. Dennis was employed by Penn Hills School District as a cafeteria employee and as a fork lift operator at Daily's Juice. Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont.  Services and interment will be private for the family.  Memorial contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA  15205.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENNIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now