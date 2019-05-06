Home

Age 72, of Springdale, passed away peacefully at home on May 4, 2019. Loving partner of Stephanie Karpinski; beloved father of Sarah Deutschbauer (Eric), Denise Mills (Kevin), Mark Szafranski (Larissa), Amanda Kinross, and Caitlin and Rachel Karpinski; grandfather to Delaney and Owen Mills, and Natalie and Eli Deutschbauer; brother of Stanley Szafranski (Jaqueline) and Anthony Szafranski (Irene). Survived by Sandra Szafranski (mother of Mark and Amanda); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dennis was a vietnam veteran and a Police Officer for O'Hara Twp. for over 30 years. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend; and a great man. He will be truly missed. Friends received Tuesday 2-8 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church, Springdale. Interment is private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 6, 2019
