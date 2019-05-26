Home

DENNIS T. MILLER

DENNIS T. MILLER Obituary
MILLER DENNIS T.

Age 61, suddenly on Thursday, May 23, 2019, of Castle Shannon. Beloved son of the late Edward and Jane Miller; brother of Ed  Miller and Dave (Laura) Miller; uncle of D.J. and Marcus Miller. Denny enjoyed life and was just plain fun to be around. Everyone who met him, liked him. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held Thursday, 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home.  If desired, family suggests contributions to Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019
