Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
DENNIS W. BARTKOWIAK

DENNIS W. BARTKOWIAK Obituary
BARTKOWIAK DENNIS W.

Suddenly on Thursday, February 7, 2019, of Carrick. Loving husband of Olive Bartkowiak; father of Barbra (John) Deas and Jennifer (Steven) Anderson; Papa of Jessica and Stephanie Anderson and Sami, Kristen and Emily Deas; great-Papa of Braxton Amerson; brother of Chris and Celesta Bartkowiak. Visitation at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road on Monday from 1 p.m., until his Services at 7 p.m. Dennis worked at L3 Technology for 18 years.  


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019
