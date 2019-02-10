|
BARTKOWIAK DENNIS W.
Suddenly on Thursday, February 7, 2019, of Carrick. Loving husband of Olive Bartkowiak; father of Barbra (John) Deas and Jennifer (Steven) Anderson; Papa of Jessica and Stephanie Anderson and Sami, Kristen and Emily Deas; great-Papa of Braxton Amerson; brother of Chris and Celesta Bartkowiak. Visitation at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road on Monday from 1 p.m., until his Services at 7 p.m. Dennis worked at L3 Technology for 18 years.
