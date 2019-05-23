|
|
CAVILL DENNIS W.
Age 56, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 of Baldwin Borough. Beloved husband of Susan (Joseph) Cavill; father of Douglas (Erica), Nicholas and Eric (Nicole); grandfather of Dixon, Camden and the late Maxwell; son of the late Clifford and Marjorie (Hungerman); brother of Richard (Karen) Cavill. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 12-2 and 4-8 p.m. where a blessing service will be held in the chapel on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 23, 2019