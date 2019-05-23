Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS CAVILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS W. CAVILL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DENNIS W. CAVILL Obituary
CAVILL DENNIS W.

Age 56, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 of Baldwin Borough. Beloved husband of Susan (Joseph) Cavill; father of Douglas (Erica), Nicholas and Eric (Nicole); grandfather of Dixon, Camden and the late Maxwell; son of the late Clifford and Marjorie (Hungerman); brother of Richard (Karen) Cavill. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 12-2 and 4-8 p.m. where a blessing service will be held in the chapel on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now