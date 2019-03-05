Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
DENNIS W. GANTER

DENNIS W. GANTER Obituary
GANTER DENNIS W.

Age 66, of Espyville, formerly of Shaler Twp., on March 4, 2019, Mr. Ganter was the beloved husband of Virginia Ganter; father of John Ganter, Christine Czurko (David), Rebecca Fatica; brother of Albert Ganter, Naomi Ganter; brother-in-law of Patricia McAllister; grandfather of Jacob and Christian Czurko. Mr. Ganter was a member of Undercliff VFC and Shaler Villa VFC. He was also a lifetime member of North Shenango VFC. Celebrate Mr. Ganter's life with his family on Wednesday, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp., where Services will be held on Thursday, notice of time later. Leave condolences at


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019
