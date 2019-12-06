|
CHRISTIAN DENNY J.
Age 50, of Shaler Twp., tragically passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was the devoted son of Kathleen and the late Dennis Christian: cherished brother of Tim (Nidia), Cory, and Kelly (Daniel) Szekely; proud uncle of Cory, Jessica, Daniel, Christian, Patrick, Fabiola, John, and Courtney. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends, and his work family at Allegheny Service. Denny never let his physical ailments stand in his way and lived with great dignity and loved his life. Rest in Peace. Friends will be received on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in All Saints Church, Etna, on Monday at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019