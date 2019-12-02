|
|
KRUGLE DEREK JAMES
Age 41, of Stowe Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019, after a brief illness. Beloved son of James and Rose Krugle; dear brother of Dawn (Mark) Marshall; father of Sydney Krugle; uncle of Cole and Olivia Marshall; also survived by his companion, Dana Bruno. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Tuesday 3:00 p.m. until time of blessing service at 7:00 p.m. at the Kennedy Township location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Road, McKees Rocks (Kennedy Twp.), PA 15136. Interment will be private. www.musmannofh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019