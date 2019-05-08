GLEDHILL DEREK JOHN

Age 25, of Canonsburg, on May 5, 2019. Loving son of Therese Fornear and Shane Gledhill; dear brother of Dylan Gledhill; cherished grandson of Sylvia (the late John) Gledhill and the late Robert and Elizabeth Fornear. He will be deeply missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Derek was a proud graduate of Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, where he earned his diploma as a Heavy Equipment Operator. Having a passion for the outdoors, Derek loved to hunt, fish, golf and ride dirt bikes. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers fan. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends welcome Saturday from 12-3 and 6-8 p.m. at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.