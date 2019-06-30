|
RENZI DERNA (VALLORANI)
Age 86, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved wife of 63 years to Joe Renzi; loving mother of Dora Renzi; cherished grandmother of Anthony and David (Angela) Mariani. Also survived by many good friends. Derna was a member of the South Hills Italian Club who enjoyed bocce, seamstress work, gardening, baking, cooking Italian food and helping others. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Tuesday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
