DOLFI DERON
Murrells Inlet, SC
Family Man. Role Model. Educator. Pittsburgh Sports Fanatic. Deron Dolfi passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. As the oldest child of Jayne Dolfi Kenna (Bethel Park) and the late Gaston "Buddy" Dolfi, Deron was a natural leader who helped to nurture and mentor his younger brother, Scott (Leslie) and his late younger sister, Jennifer. After graduating from Bethel Park High School, Deron attended Chadron State College in Nebraska, thanks in part to an athletic scholarship. A gifted athlete, Deron excelled in track & field, particularly the javelin. He set and still holds several school records and was a three-time All-American, which are only two of the reasons behind his 2016 induction into the CSC Hall of Fame. Of course, this honor fueled the lifelong debate between Deron and Scott as to who was the better athlete in the family and therefore, the "favorite son" – which even as adults, still upset their mother. Deron graduated from Chadron State twice – with his Bachelors and Masters degrees. He met his wife of 25 years, Kelli, while a student there and chose a career in education. Deron eventually became a Principal in Alliance, Nebraska before trading harsh Midwestern winters for milder weather in South Carolina. He grew fond of beach walks, not having to shovel snow and even defending his beloved fur babies, Chip, Gibbs & Lola, from snakes in their backyard. Most of all, Deron cherished the friends who became family whom he met through St. James High School in Myrtle Beach, where he was an Assistant Principal since his family's move from Nebraska. A kind-hearted man, Deron was a loving son, brother, uncle, husband and father who happily spoiled his daughter, Tia Mishoe (Chris/Lake City, SC), and nephew, Dylan Dolfi (Bethel Park). Deron was devoted to his family, always helped a friend and although he had a less than average life span, he did not live an average life. He had a thirst for learning and living, always saw the good in people and situations and leant a helping hand, usually behind the scenes. He will be missed most by those that knew him well, including his lifelong friend Bob Colgate (Indianapolis), treasured family friend Rich Strang (Bethel Park), and even by those that met him briefly. Deron was The Guy You Don't Forget. The family would like to thank Vann Pennell, a close friend and colleague of Deron's, who visited him often and spent countless hours updating him on the events of the day at St. James. Remaining involved at school, even from afar, truly lifted Deron's spirits. Thanks also to the congregation of Journeychurch in Myrtle Beach for their kindness and support during this fight, and to the countless others that shared stories and anecdotes of the numerous ways that Deron positively affected so many lives. He was a doer, a change maker, a paradigm; and although no longer with us, he will always be remembered as someone who was genuinely thoughtful and approached each and every day with optimism. A Celebration Of Deron's Life is being held at St. James High School on Saturday, December 7th at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, the Dolfi's ask that donations be made in Deron's memory to St. James High School where a scholarship fund was established in his honor and will be awarded annually to a deserving member of the Senior class ([email protected] for details). As an alternative, please consider performing an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness in Deron's memory. He did these often, without thinking and often wished that more people would just be good humans.