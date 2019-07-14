Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Gabriel's
5200 Greenridge Dr.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for DeSALES ABT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DeSALES MAE (SALLY BRIGHT) ABT


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DeSALES MAE (SALLY BRIGHT) ABT Obituary
ABT DeSALES MAE (SALLY BRIGHT)

April 11, 1933 to July 10, 2019. Loving daughter of Charles and Bessie (Stoker) Bright (deceased). Sister to Charles, Eugene (deceased) and Harry Bright. Devoted mother of Mary DeSales (Ave), George Sylvester (deceased) (Deb), Kurt Joseph (Linda) (both deceased), Lois Jean (Sig), Karen Patricia (Rick), Karl Albert (Mary), Jacqueline Lorraine (John), Eric Scott, Kristofer Earl (Steff). Grandma to George (Samantha), Joshua, Kenn, Brian (Moriah), Samantha, Kameron (Emily), Christina, William (Becky), Scott. Great-Grandma to Jonah, Logan and Sean. Sally died at the age of 86 in Warminster, PA. Sally grew up at St. Paul's Orphanage and Cathedral in Pittsburgh. Sally will be remembered for her great, loving heart and hearty laugh. Special thanks to Jefferson Hospice for providing a gentle, loving place for our mother. Memorial service held at St. Gabriel's, 5200 Greenridge Dr., Pittsburgh, PA Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 3 p.m. Donations may be made to Majestic Oaks, Activities Department, 333 Newtown Road, Warminster, PA 18974. "Nothing is so strong as gentleness, nothing so gentle as real strength." - St. Francis de Sales.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.