ABT DeSALES MAE (SALLY BRIGHT)

April 11, 1933 to July 10, 2019. Loving daughter of Charles and Bessie (Stoker) Bright (deceased). Sister to Charles, Eugene (deceased) and Harry Bright. Devoted mother of Mary DeSales (Ave), George Sylvester (deceased) (Deb), Kurt Joseph (Linda) (both deceased), Lois Jean (Sig), Karen Patricia (Rick), Karl Albert (Mary), Jacqueline Lorraine (John), Eric Scott, Kristofer Earl (Steff). Grandma to George (Samantha), Joshua, Kenn, Brian (Moriah), Samantha, Kameron (Emily), Christina, William (Becky), Scott. Great-Grandma to Jonah, Logan and Sean. Sally died at the age of 86 in Warminster, PA. Sally grew up at St. Paul's Orphanage and Cathedral in Pittsburgh. Sally will be remembered for her great, loving heart and hearty laugh. Special thanks to Jefferson Hospice for providing a gentle, loving place for our mother. Memorial service held at St. Gabriel's, 5200 Greenridge Dr., Pittsburgh, PA Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 3 p.m. Donations may be made to Majestic Oaks, Activities Department, 333 Newtown Road, Warminster, PA 18974. "Nothing is so strong as gentleness, nothing so gentle as real strength." - St. Francis de Sales.