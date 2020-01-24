|
COLLINS DESMOND
Age 85, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born March 4, 1934 in Dublin, Ireland. Des emigrated to the United States in 1950 with his family, but never lost his Dublin accent or love for his homeland. He served in the United States Army for two years and worked in the Detroit area as a plumber and pipe fitter until his retirement. He relocated to Pittsburgh in his later years. Des will be remembered by family and friends for his storytelling, passion for politics, wit and sense of humor. A memorial gathering will take place in Pittsburgh in the Spring. Donations in Des's name can be made to his beloved senior citizen center, Vintage Senior Services. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020