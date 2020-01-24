Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Bros. Inc.
5300 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
412-661-3134
Resources
More Obituaries for DESMOND COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DESMOND COLLINS


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
DESMOND COLLINS Obituary
COLLINS DESMOND

Age 85, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born March 4, 1934 in Dublin, Ireland. Des emigrated to the United States in 1950 with his family, but never lost his Dublin accent or love for his homeland. He served in the United States Army for two years and worked in the Detroit area as a plumber and pipe fitter until his retirement. He relocated to Pittsburgh in his later years. Des will be remembered by family and friends for his storytelling, passion for politics, wit and sense of humor.  A memorial gathering will take place in Pittsburgh in the Spring. Donations in Des's name can be made to his beloved senior citizen center, Vintage Senior Services. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DESMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
McCabe Bros. Inc.

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCabe Bros. Inc.
Download Now