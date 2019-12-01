|
STOYANOVSKY DETCHO A.
It is with sadness that we announce the death of Professor Detcho Anastassov Stoyanovsky on November 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. He passed away from metastatic pancreatic cancer. Detcho, 61, was born in Sofia, Bulgaria on January 2, 1958. He graduated from Sofia State University and continued to receive a PhD in Biochemistry from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He had a prolific career as a chemist, working for the University of Connecticut, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, and the University of Pittsburgh. He published pioneering studies and developed novel methods in organic, analytical, and biological chemistry. He worked for 20 years for the University of Pittsburgh, in the Department of Surgery and then the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health. He was involved in the American Chemical Society and the Society of Experimental Biology and Medicine. Detcho is survived by his wife, Valentina Stoyanovska, and his son, Anastas Stoyanovsky. He was a loving and generous father and husband, and a kind man with a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. Friends will be received 2-4 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Detcho's name to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019