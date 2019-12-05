Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DETRA KLIMKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DETRA L. (RUZYC) KLIMKO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DETRA L. (RUZYC) KLIMKO Obituary
KLIMKO DETRA L. (RUZYC)

Of North Braddock, age 68, on Monday, December 2, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph Klimko. Loving mother of Timothy Stine, Joseph W. Klimko and Michael A. Klimko. Stepmother of Debra, Robert, Paul, John and Anthony Klimko. Grandmother of Dylan Stine. Sister of Wallace (Barbara) Ruzyc and Sandi Auvil. Miss Dee was the owner and operator of Pizza Dee's and Dee's Market in North Braddock for 41 years. Arrangements are private by PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. The family wishes to thank all of her customers for their continuous 41 years of support.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DETRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -