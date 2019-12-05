|
|
KLIMKO DETRA L. (RUZYC)
Of North Braddock, age 68, on Monday, December 2, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph Klimko. Loving mother of Timothy Stine, Joseph W. Klimko and Michael A. Klimko. Stepmother of Debra, Robert, Paul, John and Anthony Klimko. Grandmother of Dylan Stine. Sister of Wallace (Barbara) Ruzyc and Sandi Auvil. Miss Dee was the owner and operator of Pizza Dee's and Dee's Market in North Braddock for 41 years. Arrangements are private by PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. The family wishes to thank all of her customers for their continuous 41 years of support.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019